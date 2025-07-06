3 more Mariners are headed to MLB All-Star Game

SEATTLE — Cal Raleigh will have some company at the Midsummer Classic.

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo, closer Andrés Muñoz and center fielder Julio Rodríguez were named to the American League All-Star team on Sunday afternoon as the full rosters were unveiled for the July 15 showcase in Atlanta.

Raleigh, the MLB home run leader, was named the AL’s starting catcher this past Wednesday.

That gives the Mariners a total of four All-Star selections, which are their most since 2018. It’s also the first time in franchise history that Seattle has had four All-Stars age 28 or younger.

Woo is headed to the All-Star Game for the first time in his three-year career. The 25-year-old right-hander has a 2.77 ERA and 0.96 WHIP over 107 1/3 innings this season, with 104 strikeouts and just 19 walks. He ranks ninth in the AL in ERA, sixth in WHIP and eighth in innings pitched.

Woo is one of just two pitchers in the majors with a sub-3.00 ERA, 100-plus strikeouts and 20 or fewer walks this season. The other is reigning AL Cy Young Award winner and Seattle University product Tarik Skubal.

Woo has been remarkably consistent, going six-plus innings in all 17 of his starts, which leads the majors. His 17 consecutive starts of six-plus innings with two or fewer walks is the fifth-longest such streak to open a season in MLB history.

Muñoz earned his second consecutive All-Star nod amid another dominant season out of Seattle’s bullpen. The hard-throwing 26-year-old right-hander has a 1.09 ERA over 33 innings, with 44 strikeouts and 13 walks. He has a 0.85 WHIP and a .136 opponents’ batting average, along with 20 saves.

Muñoz didn’t allow an earned run over his first 23 2/3 innings of the season, which set a franchise record.

Rodríguez received his third All-Star selection in four years. The 24-year-old center fielder is slashing .247/.307/.387 with 11 home runs, three triples, 12 doubles and a .694 OPS in 88 games. He’s had a spectacular season defensively, ranking fourth among AL outfielders with nine outs above average, according to Baseball Savant. He also has 15 stolen bases in 18 attempts.

Rodríguez ranks second among AL outfielders with a 3.4 WAR, trailing only New York Yankees star Aaron Judge.

