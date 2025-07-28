Mariners fall to Angels 4-1, Raleigh hits 41st home run

Mike Trout reached a major career milestone Sunday with a two-run homer that powered the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-1 win over the Seattle Mariners, according to the Associated Press.

Trout’s fifth-inning blast to center field measured 443 feet and gave him 1,001 RBIs for his career, making him the third player in franchise history to collect his first 1,000 RBIs entirely with the Angels.

Only Garret Anderson and Tim Salmon had previously done so.

It was Trout’s 397th career home run and 19th this season.

The four-run inning broke a scoreless tie. Travis d’Arnaud scored the first run on Kevin Newman’s ground ball, followed by Luis Rengifo coming home on a wild pitch from Mariners starter Logan Gilbert.

Trout then capped the rally with his milestone homer.

Gilbert (3-4) took the loss, giving up four runs on three hits over five innings. He struck out seven.

The Mariners’ lone run came in the seventh inning when Cal Raleigh hit his major league-leading 41st home run of the season.

It was his second homer in as many nights and his fourth against the Angels this year.

Angels starter Kyle Hendricks (6-7) allowed two hits and one run over six-plus innings. He struck out three and walked one, earning his first win since June 17.

Kenley Jansen pitched a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his 18th save.

One of the game’s defensive highlights came in the sixth inning when Angels center fielder Jo Adell reached above the wall to rob Seattle’s J.P. Crawford of a potential home run, preserving a 4-0 lead at the time.

With the win, the Angels split the four-game series with Seattle.

Seattle heads to Oakland, where right-hander Luis Castillo (7-6, 3.30 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday in the opener of a three-game series against the Athletics.

