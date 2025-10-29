‘It’s not over yet’: Guerrero’s rally cry fuels Blue Jays’ comeback over Dodgers

The Toronto Blue Jays bounced back from a crushing 18-inning loss to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-2 on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, evening the World Series at two games apiece.

After rallying his teammates with a message of confidence following their Game 3 defeat, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. backed up his words with a two-run homer off Shohei Ohtani in the third inning.

Shane Bieber, making his World Series debut, delivered 5⅓ innings of four-hit ball to steady the Blue Jays’ pitching staff and silence the Dodgers’ offense.

“Coming off what could be a back-breaking loss last night, it was an absolute pleasure to show up today and see nobody changes,” Bieber said. “Nobody ever wavers. Nobody ever hesitates. It’s the same group of guys each and every day.”

Guerrero’s home run snapped Toronto’s 13-inning scoring drought and set the tone for a disciplined night at the plate.

He now holds team postseason records with seven homers and 14 RBIs this October.

“I believe in this team, man,” Guerrero said. “This team is something special.”

Addison Barger had two hits and an RBI, while Bo Bichette and Ty France each added run-scoring hits during Toronto’s four-run seventh inning that chased Ohtani from the game.

The Blue Jays’ late surge reclaimed home-field advantage and guaranteed the World Series trophy will be decided at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Just 17 hours after reaching base nine times and blasting four extra-base hits in Los Angeles’ Game 3 win, Ohtani took the mound again on short rest.

His fastball velocity dipped slightly, but he still struck out six over six-plus innings.

The Blue Jays eventually tagged him for four runs on six hits.

At the plate, Ohtani went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts.

“We’re facing the best of the best,” he said through an interpreter. “It’s not that easy. At the same time, we could do at least the bare minimum and put up some runs.”

The Dodgers managed only six hits and one extra-base hit, a sharp drop from their Game 3 fireworks.

Manager Dave Roberts credited Bieber and Toronto’s approach.

“This team is talented, they’re resilient — talking about the Blue Jays — and they came back fighting,” Roberts said. “We just didn’t have an answer.”

Bieber, the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner, returned in August from Tommy John surgery and was pitching in his first World Series.

The Southern California native worked around early traffic, stranding four runners before turning the ball over to Mason Fluharty, who escaped another jam in the sixth.

The Dodgers’ lone early run came in the second inning on Kiké Hernández’s sacrifice fly scoring Max Muncy.

Game 5 is Wednesday at Dodger Stadium, with Toronto rookie Trey Yesavage (2-1, 4.26 ERA) set to face Dodgers left-hander Blake Snell (3-1, 2.42).

The Series then shifts back to Toronto for Game 6 on Friday.

