Freddie Freeman’s 18th-inning walk-off lifts Dodgers in record World Series Game 3 marathon

Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off home run in the 18th inning, and Shohei Ohtani added two homers and a record-setting night at the plate as the Los Angeles Dodgers outlasted the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 on Monday in one of the longest games in World Series history.

The victory gave the defending champions a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, keeping their hopes alive for their first title-clinching win at Dodger Stadium since 1963.

“This could go down as one of the greatest games of all time,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after the 6-hour, 39-minute marathon that matched the longest postseason game by innings in Major League Baseball history.

Freeman launched a full-count sinker from Blue Jays reliever Brendon Little 406 feet to center field to end the game before midnight on the West Coast.

The veteran first baseman called the moment “pure excitement.”

It was Freeman’s second straight year delivering a World Series walk-off homer.

He hit the first game-ending grand slam in Series history last season to beat the Yankees in Game 1.

“This one took a little longer,” Freeman said. “But this game was incredible. Our bullpen was absolutely incredible.”

Rookie reliever Will Klein, the last pitcher left in the Dodgers’ bullpen, earned the win after throwing four scoreless innings and 72 pitches—doubling his previous major league high.

“We weren’t losing that game,” Klein said. “So I had to keep going back out there.”

Ohtani, who is scheduled to start on the mound Tuesday, went 4-for-4 with two home runs and two doubles before drawing five consecutive walks, including four intentional.

The two-way star became the first player in 83 years to reach base nine times in a game and just the second in World Series history with four extra-base hits, joining Frank Isbell in 1906.

“What matters the most is we won,” Ohtani said through a translator. “I want to go to sleep as soon as possible so I can get ready.”

Clayton Kershaw made his first career extra-innings appearance, entering from the bullpen in the 12th to escape a bases-loaded jam.

Nineteen pitchers combined to throw 609 pitches in front of a crowd of 52,654, including Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax, who stayed on his feet for much of the night.

Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 3-for-8 and gave the Blue Jays a 5-4 lead in the seventh after scoring from first on Bo Bichette’s single down the right-field line.

Los Angeles tied the game in the bottom half on Ohtani’s second homer.

The Blue Jays had multiple scoring chances late, but Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman helped preserve the tie by throwing out a runner at home to end the 10th and turning a key double play in the ninth.

“Crazy, crazy, crazy, crazy game,” said Toronto starter Max Scherzer, who went 4 1/3 innings and became the first pitcher to appear in the World Series for four different teams.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider summed it up simply: “The Dodgers didn’t win a World Series today. They won a game.”

©2025 Cox Media Group