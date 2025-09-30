Minnesota Wild sign Kirill Kaprizov to richest deal in NHL history, $136 million over 8 years

The Minnesota Wild have signed Kirill Kaprizov to the richest contract in NHL history at $136 million over eight years.

General manager Bill Guerin announced the record-setting deal Tuesday.

Kaprizov will count $17 million against the salary cap beginning next season. That is the highest annual salary of any player since the league’s cap era began in 2005, surpassing Auston Matthews’ $13.25 million with Toronto.

