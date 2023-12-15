Michael Wacha gets $32M, 2-year deal with Royals, Hunter Renfroe $13M contract, AP sources say

The Kansas City Royals made a pair of free-agent moves Friday, agreeing to a $32 million, two-year contract with pitcher Michael Wacha and a $13 million, two-year deal with outfielder Hunter Renfroe, people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the agreements had not been announced.

Wacha's deal calls for a $16 million salary next year and contains a $16 million player option for 2025.

Renfroe will get a $5.5 million salary next season, and the agreement includes a $7.5 million player option for 2025 with a $1 million buyout.

Wacha, a 32-year-old right-hander, was 14-4 with a 3.22 ERA in 24 starts for San Diego this year. He didn't pitch for the Padres between July 1 and Aug. 15 because of right shoulder inflammation.

An All-Star in 2015, Wacha is 88-54 with a 3.96 ERA in 11 major league seasons with St. Louis (2013-19), the New York Mets (2020), Tampa Bay (2021), Boston (2022) and the Padres. He was MVP of the 2013 NL Championship Series.

He joins a projected rotation already bolstered when free agent Seth Lugo agreed to a $45 million, three-year contract. The Royals acquired Cole Ragans from Texas at midseason to join Jordan Lyles and hope Brady Singer can bounce back from a poor season.

Renfroe, who turns 32 next month, is primarily a right fielder but also plays center and first base. He hit .233 with 20 homers and 60 RBIs this year for the Los Angeles Angels and Cincinnati, which claimed him off waivers on Aug. 31 as the Angels cut payroll to try to void the luxury tax.

Renfroe has a .239 average with 177 homers and 454 RBIs in eight big league seasons with San Diego (2016-19), Tampa Bay (2020), Boston (2021), Milwaukee (2022), the Angels and Reds.

General manager J.J, Picollo had been looking to add a corner outfielder.

