Micah Parsons set to arrive in Green Bay today after joining Packers with record-setting deal

GREEN BAY, Wis. — (AP) — Micah Parsons is embracing the expectations that come from joining the Green Bay Packers with a record-setting contract.

“I just want to do whatever I can to help the Packers win a championship,” Parsons told The Associated Press on Friday, a day after the edge rusher was traded from the Dallas Cowboys and agreed to terms on a contract that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.

Parsons, who will hold his introductory news conference in Green Bay on Friday evening, received a four-year, $188 million contract with $136 million guaranteed. The Packers sent two first-round picks and three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark to Dallas in exchange for Parsons, who already has 52 ½ career sacks through his first four NFL seasons.

Parsons’ new team could result in a new uniform number. At Dallas, Parsons had No. 11, which wide receiver Jayden Reed currently wears for Green Bay.

The 26-year-old Parsons hinted at a new number Friday when he went on X and asked, “Should I go 0 or 1!”

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

