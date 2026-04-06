Mets expect Juan Soto to be sidelined 2 to 3 weeks by strained right calf

NEW YORK — New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto is projected to miss two to three weeks because of a strained right calf.

New York put the four-time All-Star on the 10-day injured list Monday, a move retroactive to Saturday. The Mets said the typical timeframe for a return to play for this type of injury is about two to three weeks.

Infielder Ronny Mauricio was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse.

Soto, 27, is in the second season of a record $765 million, 15-year contract. He is hitting .355 with one homer and five RBIs in eight games after batting .263 with 43 homers, 105 RBIs, 38 stolen bases, 127 walks and a .921 OPS in his first season with the Mets.

Soto was hurt Friday night trying to run from first to third during the Mets' 10-3 win at San Francisco.

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