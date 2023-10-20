McVay says Rams CB Derion Kendrick is back at practice, could play Sunday after arrest, gun charges

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — (AP) — Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick could play on Sunday, less than a week after he was arrested and charged with two gun offenses.

Kendrick returned to practice Friday, and coach Sean McVay described the second-year pro as “remorseful and regretful” for the disturbance he caused to the Rams (3-3).

McVay said he hasn't decided whether Kendrick, who has started every game this season, will suit up when Los Angeles hosts Pittsburgh (3-2) on Sunday.

Kendrick was away from the Rams’ training complex until Thursday, when he returned and spoke at length to McVay. The coach said he emerged from the conversation believing Kendrick can use his latest arrest "as a learning opportunity.”

“I trust this kid’s heart,” McVay added. “I believe in him. I also believe in forgiveness and understanding. There’s certain things that we can use to be able to learn from, and then there’s certain mistakes that people make that maybe it’s a little bit different conversation. But based on my understanding of what occurred, I feel like this is something that we can move forward with.”

Kendrick was arrested following a traffic stop in Hollywood several hours after he played nearly every snap in the Rams' 26-9 victory over Arizona last Sunday. TMZ reported officers found a gun and marijuana in Kendrick’s car.

Kendrick has been charged with two misdemeanor gun offenses from the stop — carrying a concealed firearm and carrying a loaded firearm, according to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.

“I think it can be powerful when forgiveness is deserved, and in this situation, I feel like it’s deserved,” McVay said.

Kendrick was also arrested in March 2021 in his hometown of Rock Hill, South Carolina, when police found him asleep in his car with a gun and marijuana. That arrest occurred less than a month after Kendrick was dismissed from the Clemson football team after missing several games for disciplinary issues.

Kendrick transferred to Georgia and won the second College Football Playoff championship of his career before the Rams picked him in the sixth round of the draft. He started six games as a rookie last season.

The Rams re-signed cornerback Shaun Jolly this week after Kendrick's arrest. Veteran Duke Shelley, who has played well in limited action this season, is likely to get more playing time if Kendrick doesn't play.

