Mateer throws late TD pass, No. 8 Oklahoma beats LSU 17-13 to likely secure playoff spot

NORMAN, Okla. — John Mateer threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Sategna with 4:16 left to overcome three interceptions, and No. 8 Oklahoma beat LSU 17-13 on Saturday night to likely wrap up a College Football Playoff spot.

The Sooners (10-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference, No. 8 CFP) are in position to host a first-round game after winning four straight. Mateer was 23 of 38 for 318 yards and two touchdowns, and Sategna caught nine passes for 121 yards.

Oklahoma held the Tigers (7-5, 3-5) to 198 total yards and came up with a late stop to hold on. LSU converted on just two of 14 third downs.

LSU played through rumors about its coaching situation. Brian Kelly was fired earlier and Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has been rumored to be his replacement. Kiffin was expected to make an announcement about where he would coach next season, but had not done so before LSU's game ended.

Michael Van Buren Jr. started at quarterback for LSU with Garrett Nussmeier still recovering from an abdominal injury. Van Buren passed for 96 yards and ran for 33.

Oklahoma was on the move early in the third quarter when Mateer threw an interception to A.J. Haulcy, who returned it 42 yards to the Oklahoma 33. LSU scored in four plays. Van Buren connected with Zavion Thomas for a 1-yard touchdown pass to put the Tigers up 10-3.

Oklahoma tied it late in the third quarter when Deion Burks took a short pass 45 yards up the middle, LSU went up 13-10 before the long pass from Mateer to Sategna.

LSU: The Tigers played solid defense, but struggled to move the ball for the fourth straight game.

Oklahoma: Mateer made some mistakes, as usual, but came up with a few special plays in critical moments, as usual.

