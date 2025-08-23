Mariners OF Victor Robles activated from 60-day IL, eligible to play while appealing suspension

SEATTLE — (AP) — Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles has been activated from 60-day injured list, and he is eligible to play while he appeals a 10-game suspension.

The 28-year-old Robles dislocated his left shoulder while making a leaping catch during a 5-4 loss at San Francisco on April 6. He is in the starting lineup in right field for Seattle's game against the Athletics on Saturday night.

To make room for Robles on the active roster, Seattle designated utilityman Dylan Moore for assignment. Moore is batting .193 with nine homers, 19 RBIs and 12 steals in 88 games this season.

Moore, 33, was Seattle’s longest tenured player, having been with the organization since 2019.

Robles was on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma when he was suspended and fined by Major League Baseball for his conduct in the third inning of a game against Las Vegas last weekend.

Robles was nearly hit by an inside pitch from Las Vegas' Joey Estes in the third inning. After taking a few steps behind the plate, Robles picked up his bat and threw it in Estes’ direction. He was promptly ejected by home plate umpire Joe McCarthy.

Robles had been hit by a pitch three times in his previous four games with Tacoma, including once previously by Estes. He took some steps toward the mound while yelling at the pitcher, but he was held back by McCarthy and his Tacoma teammates.

Robles issued an apology following the incident.

“I want to take a moment to sincerely apologize for my recent reaction on the field,” he wrote in an Instagram story. “I let my frustration get the best of me, and I understand how that may have affected not just the game, but the energy and respect we all work so hard to maintain.

“Coming off a long rehab and being away from the game for most of the season has been physically and mentally challenging. Adding to that, the recent passing of my mother has been incredibly hard, and I’ve been doing my best to hold it together. That’s not an excuse, but some context I feel you deserve to understand where I’m coming from.”

Prior to his injury, Robles was batting .273 with three RBIs and three stolen bases in 10 games with Seattle.

