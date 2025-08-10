Mariano Rivera tears Achilles in Yankees Old-Timers' Day game and needs surgery

NEW YORK — (AP) — Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera tore an Achilles tendon while going after a flyball at the New York Yankees' Old-Timers’ Day game on Saturday and needs surgery.

Agent Fern Cuza said the 55-year-old closer, baseball's career leader in saves, will have the operation within a week.

In his lone at-bat, Rivera singled off former teammate Andy Pettitte and easily ran to first base. During an at-bat by Willie Randolph, Rivera took a step and fell to the ground in shallow center field behind second base.

The Yankees restored the Old-Timers' Day game for the first time since 2019.

"It was a fun day until we heard about Mariano. Mariano hurt his Achilles," seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens told WFAN broadcaster Suzyn Waldman. "I don't know what was going on. We all thought it was a hamstring, but I think it's a little worse than that. I think he's at the hospital now. Unbelievable."

Rivera was the second player to get hurt in the event since 2017. Eight years ago, former outfielder and current YES Network analyst Paul O'Neill strained a calf running to first base.

Rivera tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in May 2012 while shagging fly balls in batting practice in Kansas City. He returned for his final season in 2013 and finished as baseball’s career saves leader with 652 and posted 42 postseason saves.

In 2019, the 13-time All-Star became the first player unanimously inducted into the Hall of Fame by getting all 425 votes in balloting conducted by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. He helped the Yankees win five World Series titles and seven American League pennants.

Rivera took part in the Old-Timers' Game, played before the Yankees beat the Houston Astros 5-4, for the second time. He hit an inside-the-park homer in 2019.

The event commemorated the 25th anniversary of the 2000 championship team, the last team to win three straight World Series titles. Clemens was a first-time attendee at the event, which had captain Derek Jeter give a short video message when he was introduced following Rivera.

Before the event, Rivera said he intended to speak with struggling reliever Devin Williams, who allowed three runs in the 10th inning Friday. He has allowed nine runs in his last five appearances and 28 earned runs this year, two more than 2022-24 combined.

"Can’t do nothing about it,” Rivera said Saturday morning. “Once it’s done, it’s done. Just learn from it, move on and be confident. You have to be confident in yourself. If you’re not confident in yourself, you’re playing the wrong sport.”

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

