Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll set to start Game 2 against Panthers

TORONTO — (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll will get the start in Game 2 of Toronto’s second-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old replaced Anthony Stolarz midway through Monday’s opener after Stolarz took an elbow from Panthers center Sam Bennett.

Woll stopped 17 of 20 shots off the bench as the Leafs held on for a 5-4 victory after building a 4-1 lead.

Coach Craig Berube left the door open for Stolarz to play in Game 2 at Tuesday’s media availability, but told reporters at Scotiabank Arena following Toronto’s morning skate that the 31-year-old is “recovering” and “doing well.”

Veteran netminder Matt Murray, who spent most of this season in the American Hockey League, will serve as Woll’s backup.

The Panthers, meanwhile, will have defenseman Aaron Ekblad available after he served a two-game suspension for a head shot on Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel in the first round.

Woll has a solid .910 save percentage in 78 regular-season games. His numbers in the postseason are even better.

The netminder from suburban St. Louis has stopped 113 of 119 shots in four playoff starts for a .950 save percentage.

The 62nd pick at the 2016 draft — the same year Toronto selected superstar center Auston Matthews — helped the Leafs stave off second-round elimination down 3-0 to Florida in 2023 after Ilya Samsonov went down with an injury before making 40 stops in a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 5.

Woll started Game 5 in last spring’s opening round against the Boston Bruins after Samsonov was again sidelined. He allowed two goals on 59 combined shots over the next two games to help Toronto force Game 7, but was unable play in the series finale his team dropped 2-1 in OT because of a back issue.

