Man United loses on penalties to 4th-division team Grimsby Town in League Cup

Britain Soccer League Cup Grimsby Town's Tyrell Warren, center, celebrates scoring their side's second goal during an English League Cup second round soccer match against Manchester United, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, at Hill Blundell Park in Grimsby, England. (Nigel French/PA via AP) (Nigel French/AP)

GRIMSBY, England — (AP) — Manchester United sank to a new low under Ruben Amorim by getting eliminated by fourth-tier Grimsby Town after a marathon penalty shootout in the second round of the English League Cup on Wednesday.

Grimsby won a dramatic shootout 12-11 at the 9,000-capacity Blundell Park, with Bryan Mbeumo missing the decisive penalty. United needed late goals by Mbeumo and Harry Maguire just to salvage a 2-2 draw in regulation, having trailed 2-0 at halftime.

It will go down as one of the most embarrassing results in United’s history and leaves the team winless in three games so far this campaign, after a woeful 15th-place finish in the Premier League last season.

