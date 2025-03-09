Man United draws 1-1 with Arsenal after brilliant late save denies Bruno Fernandes

MANCHESTER, England — (AP) — After fan protests in the street, Manchester United's players produced one of their most spirited performances of the season to draw 1-1 with Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

Only a stunning double save from David Raya in added time denied United victory at Old Trafford.

The Arsenal goalkeeper flung himself in front of Bruno Fernandes from close range and then leapt to his feet to claw the spinning ball away just before it crossed the line.

Thousands of United supporters marched in unity to protest the club's ownership before kickoff. But on the field Ruben Amorim's team produced a unified display of its own to deal another blow to Arsenal's flagging title challenge.

Fernandes fired home a free kick from around 20 yards in first-half added time and only a slew of missed chances stopped United from extending its lead after the break.

Arsenal leveled through Declan Rice in the 74th, but needed the athleticism of Raya to prevent Fernandes from scoring a late winner.

Chelsea rises

Chelsea moved up to fourth in the standings after a 1-0 win against Leicester.

Marc Cucurella struck a 60th-minute winner at Stamford Bridge after Cole Palmer’s first-half penalty was saved.

Victory boosted Chelsea’s chances of a return to the Champions League next season, moving it ahead of four-time defending champion Manchester City, which lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest a day earlier.

Enzo Maresca’s team took full advantage of City’s latest loss by edging out relegation-fighting Leicester.

Cucurella’s long-range effort was drilled low into the corner to beat Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

Earlier, Hermansen had been the visitors’ hero when diving low to save Palmer’s penalty in the 22nd. It was the first time Palmer had failed to score from the spot in the league in 13 attempts. His 100% record from his previous 12 was a league record, according to the competition’s stats provider Opta.

Spurs fightback

Tottenham battled back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Bournemouth.

Son Heung-min’s late penalty completed an unlikely comeback after Champions League-chasing Bournemouth had dominated the chances at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Marcus Tavernier gave the visitors the lead in the 42nd and Evanilson doubled the advantage in the 65th, while Justin Kluivert also hit the post.

Pape Sarr’s miss-hit cross caught out Bournemouth goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and flew into the back of the net in the 67th to give Spurs hope.

And it was Kepa’s error — bringing down Son in the box — that led to the equalizer from the penalty spot. Son stepped up and converted.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.