Man City rescues a point in the 8th minute of stoppage time to draw 2-2 with 10-man Arsenal

John Stones rescued a point for Manchester City with an injury-time equalizer to draw 2-2 with 10-man Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

Arsenal had looked like snapping City’s 47-game unbeaten home run after Gabriel Magalhaes’ first-half header had put the visitors 2-1 up at the Etihad Stadium.

But substitute Stones fired in from close range in the eighth minute of time added on to leave City at the top of the standings.

Arsenal's resolve was finally broken after playing the entire second half with 10 men following Leandro Trossard's red card before the break.

City dominated with an extra man, but couldn't find a way through until Stones swept home.

City was defending an unbeaten home run dating back to a 2-1 loss to Brentford in November 2022. Arsenal was within moments of its first victory at City since 2015.

Erling Haaland fired City ahead in the ninth with his 100th goal for the club in 105 appearances when firing past Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

But the game turned when Rodri limped off in the 20th after appearing to hurt his right knee.

Arsenal leveled two minutes later through Riccardo Calafiori’s curling effort from outside the area.

Magalhaes then headed the visitors in front from a corner in the first minute of first-half stoppage time, having come close from an almost identical routine shortly before.

There was still time for another pivotal moment before the break when Trossard was sent off for a second yellow card after kicking the ball away.

The draw ended City's 100% winning record in the league season, but left the defending champion a point ahead of second-place Liverpool and Aston Villa in third.

Arsenal is two points off the leader in fourth.

Seeing red

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler and Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espírito Santo were sent off in a bad-tempered end to their teams' 2-2 draw.

The dismissals were triggered by Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White being shown a second yellow card in the 83rd at Amex Stadium for a reckless challenge on Joao Pedro.

That sparked angry reactions on the sidelines, with Espirito Santo and Hurzeler both shown red by referee Robert Jones for what the Premier League described as “unacceptable technical area behavior.”

Forest stunned Liverpool with a 1-0 win at Anfield last weekend and it took the lead Sunday through Chris Wood's penalty in the 13th minute. Jack Hinshelwood and Danny Welbeck gave Brighton a halftime lead with goals in the 42nd and 45th. Ramon Sosa leveled the game in the 70th.

