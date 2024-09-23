Sports

Mahomes throws 2 touchdown passes and the Chiefs' defense preserves a 22-17 win over the Falcons

By PAUL NEWBERRY

Chiefs Falcons Football Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is hit by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (17) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson/AP)

By PAUL NEWBERRY

ATLANTA — (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw a pair of touchdown passes and Kansas City's defense made a couple of late stands to keep the Chiefs unbeaten with a 22-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night.

The two-time reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs have been far from perfect — Mahomes threw another interception — but they won their first three games by a combined 13 points.

Thank the defense for this one.

Coming off an upset victory at Philadelphia, the Falcons (1-2) had a couple of shots at the go-ahead touchdown in the closing minutes.

Kirk Cousins threw a pair of incompletions in the end zone from the Chiefs 6 to end one chance, and the final drive ended with Bijan Robinson being thrown for a 3-yard loss on fourth-and-1 at the Kansas City 13 with less than a minute remaining.

Mahomes threw for 217 yards, including scoring throws to Rashee Rice and JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Harrison Butker booted three field goals for the Chiefs.

Cousins was 20 of 29 for 230 yards with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Drake London and a 50-yard completion to Kyle Pitts that set up Robinson's 1-yard scoring run.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0

Most Read