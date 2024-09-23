Mahomes throws 2 touchdown passes and the Chiefs' defense preserves a 22-17 win over the Falcons

ATLANTA — (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw a pair of touchdown passes and Kansas City's defense made a couple of late stands to keep the Chiefs unbeaten with a 22-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night.

The two-time reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs have been far from perfect — Mahomes threw another interception — but they won their first three games by a combined 13 points.

Thank the defense for this one.

Coming off an upset victory at Philadelphia, the Falcons (1-2) had a couple of shots at the go-ahead touchdown in the closing minutes.

Kirk Cousins threw a pair of incompletions in the end zone from the Chiefs 6 to end one chance, and the final drive ended with Bijan Robinson being thrown for a 3-yard loss on fourth-and-1 at the Kansas City 13 with less than a minute remaining.

Mahomes threw for 217 yards, including scoring throws to Rashee Rice and JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Harrison Butker booted three field goals for the Chiefs.

Cousins was 20 of 29 for 230 yards with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Drake London and a 50-yard completion to Kyle Pitts that set up Robinson's 1-yard scoring run.

