Madison Booker scores 17 to help top-seeded Texas edge Tennessee 67-59 in Sweet 16

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — (AP) — Madison Booker scored 17 points and No. 1-seed Texas outlasted fifth-seeded Tennessee 67-59 in a tight battle Saturday in the Sweet 16 of the women's NCAA Tournament.

Taylor Jones added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Longhorns, who advanced to face TCU in the Elite Eight. The Horned Frogs beat Notre Dame earlier Saturday to advance to it first Elite Eight in school history.

Booker scored seven in the fourth, including four straight with the game tied at 54 with five minutes left. Tennessee pulled back within one on a jumper from Ruby Whitehorn, who led the Volunteers with 16 points. Zee Spearman added 13.

After pushing the lead back to four, Texas depended on what got it to the regional semifinal: defense.

The Longhorns forced four Tennessee turnovers over the final five minutes, and held the Volunteers to no makes on their final five shots. Booker knocked down a pair of clutch free throws to seal the win.

