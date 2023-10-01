Luis Arraez, Yandy Díaz win batting titles while sitting out on final day

NEW YORK — (AP) — Miami’s Luis Arraez joined DJ LeMahieu as the only players with undisputed batting titles in both leagues, winning the National League crown Sunday as Yandy Díaz sat out Tampa Bay’s season finale and overtook Corey Seager for the American League championship.

Arraez won the NL title at .354, a year after earning the AL crown at .316 for Minnesota. LeMahieu won with Colorado in 2016 and the New York Yankees in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Ed Delahanty hit .410 for the Philadelphia Phillies to win the NL batting championship in 1899 and is credited by some researchers with the 1902 AL crown at .376, while others accept Nap Lajoie as winning that title at .378 despite lacking the plate appearances required in more modern times.

Arraez did not start any of Miami’s last seven games because of a sprained left ankle and easily outdistanced Atlanta's Ronald Acuna Jr., who was second at .337. Arraez became the Marlins’ third batting champion after Hanley Ramirez in 2009 and Dee Strange-Gordon in 2015.

Díaz didn’t play Sunday after appearing as a pinch hitter the previous day and finished with a .330 average to become Tampa Bay's first batting champion. Seager led .3298 to .3295 at the start of the day but went 0 for 4 for Texas at Seattle and finished at .327.

