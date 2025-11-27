Love matches career high with 4 TD passes, lifting Packers to 31-24 win over Lions

DETROIT — Jordan Love had plenty of time to pass, and took full advantage.

Jared Goff did not and Micah Parsons had a lot to do with that.

Love converted a pair of fourth downs with scoring passes in the first half and finished with a career-high-matching four touchdown throws, leading the Green Bay Packers to a 31-24 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

“Credit to our O-line for giving me plenty of time to make those throws,” he said. “It’s really the reason why we were able to win the game.”

Fourth downs were pivotal, too.

Green Bay went 3 of 3 on fourth down — scoring twice and to seal the win — and the Lions turned it over on downs two times when they went for it.

“I’d rather go down swinging,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “It can bite you, absolutely.”

The Packers (8-3-1) swept the season series to earn a potential tiebreaker in the NFC North and are in second place in the division behind Chicago (8-3), which plays at Philadelphia on Friday.

“We knew what was at stake with his game,” Love said. “It's a tight race.”

The two-time defending division champion Lions (7-5) entered the game out of the playoff picture, then fell further back in the hunt with a third loss in five games.

“We’ve dug ourselves a hole,” Detroit coach Dan Campbell said.

Campbell was referring to the game, but what he said also fits for the season.

Green Bay took a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter and restored its 10-point lead three more times in a game it controlled on the offensive and defensive lines.

The Packers acquired Parsons just before the season in a trade with Dallas and he finished with 2 1/2 sacks, giving him 12-plus sacks for the fifth straight season, to make the type of impact the franchise expected.

Detroit failed on fourth down on the opening drive of the second half and early in the fourth quarter.

Two plays after Jahmyr Gibbs was stopped for a loss just inside Green Bay territory on fourth down, Love threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson to give Green Bay a 24-14 lead early in the third.

The Lions went for it fourth-and-3 from Packers 21 — trailing by 10 — and Jameson Williams dropped a pass.

Detroit's defense responded with a stop and the offense reached the Green Bay 4 before Parsons' sack forced Campbell to settle for a field goal and a 31-24 deficit with 2:59 left.

On the ensuing possession, Love converted a third-and-5 with an 8-yard pass to Watson and a fourth-and-3 on a 16-yard pass to Dontayvion Wicks to seal the victory.

“We were staying aggressive,” LaFleur said. “We got a chance to go out there and ice the game.”

Love was 18 of 30 for 234 yards with a 22-yard pass to Wicks and 2-yard pass to Doubs for touchdowns on fourth down in the second quarter. In the third, he threw a long touchdown pass to Watson and a 1-yard throw to Wicks for the receiver's second score of the game — and season.

Goff, who was pressured often, was 20 of 26 for 256 yards with two touchdowns. He threw a 22-yard pass to Williams late in the first half and a 17-yard pass to rookie Isaac TeSlaa in the third quarter for scores.

Williams finished with seven receptions and 144 yards — both career highs — but dropped a pass on fourth down in the fourth quarter.

Gibbs was held in check, running for 68 yards on 20 carries and gaining 18 yards on three catches.

“At the end of the game we had an opportunity, but we couldn’t grab it,” Campbell said.

Injuries

Packers: DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle) was carted off the field late in the game.

“It doesn’t look good,” LaFleur said. “That’s a critical loss for our team and our defense.”

CB Keisean Nixon (neck) was active after leaving last week’s game with a neck injury. ... WR Matthew Golden, LB Quay Walker and CB Nate Hobbs were inactive.

Lions: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) left the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury.

“I don’t think it is long, long term,” Campbell said. “It might be a week or two, if we’re lucky.”

CB Terrion Arnold (concussion) and edge rusher Marcus Davenport (shoulder) returned from injuries. ... WR/PR Kalif Raymond, TE Brock Wright, C Graham Glasgow and S Kerby Joseph were inactive.

Up next

Packers: Host Chicago on Dec. 7.

Lions: Host Dallas on Dec. 4.

