Liverpool's lead cut in the Premier League and Man City finally ends winless run

MANCHESTER, England — (AP) — Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League was cut to seven points after a thrilling 3-3 draw with Newcastle on Wednesday.

Chelsea moved up to second by thrashing last-place Southampton 5-1, while Manchester City ended its seven-game winless run with a 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool's result will give hope to its title rivals after Fabian Schar's 90th-minute equalizer at St James' Park.

Arne Slot's team had twice come back from a goal down to take the lead in the 83rd through Mohamed Salah's second goal of the match. But it was denied an eighth-straight win when Newcastle produced a fightback of its own.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.