Liverpool confirms appointment of Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp's replacement

Liverpool has hired Arne Slot as its new manager to replace the departing Jurgen Klopp, the Premier League club confirmed Monday.

Slot is taking on one of the biggest jobs in soccer after signing a long-term contract with the six-time European Cup winner and 19-time English champion.

And his task is made even more difficult by following in the footsteps of Klopp, who ended Liverpool's 30-year wait for the Premier League title in 2020 and won a full set of major trophies in his time at Anfield.

The 45-year-old Slot comes in with a winning record of his own after leading Feyenoord to the Dutch title last year and following that up with the Dutch Cup this season.

His appointment had been expected for some time, with Slot first confirming he was in talks with Liverpool in April and then announcing he would be Klopp's successor last week.

Klopp stunned the world of soccer when declaring in January that he would step down at the end of the season. In more than eight years at Liverpool the German established himself as one of the finest managers of his generation.

He won the Champions League in 2019 and followed that up by breaking Manchester City’s two-year reign as Premier League champion by lifting the title.

Klopp went on to win the English League Cup and FA Cup in 2022 and departed with one final trophy when guiding Liverpool to another League Cup in February.

Under his watch, Liverpool also won the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup and was a beaten finalist in two more Champions League campaigns.

Liverpool took its time identifying Klopp’s successor.

Michael Edwards, its former sporting director, returned as executive of football for the club's American owners Fenway Sports Group in March and led the search.

Edwards was a key figure in Klopp’s success — overseeing the signings of star players like Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker, and Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool fans can only hope he is as adept at identifying coaching talent after putting his faith in Slot.

Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso had been a leading contender for the job until he announced in March he would be staying at Bayern Leverkusen after its unbeaten run to the German title.

Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim was among other potential candidates.

Slot coached Feyenoord since 2021 and was previously with AZ Alkmaar.

James Robson

