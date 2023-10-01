Live updates | Cantlay responds to more fan ribbing by going 1 up over Rose at Ryder Cup

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy — (AP) — Patrick Cantlay is still being targeted by fans at the Ryder Cup following a report that he wants to be paid to play in golf’s biggest team event.

“Money, money, money” and “Cheat” were some of the shouts heard from the massive grandstand surrounding the 1st tee at Marco Simone before Cantlay's singles match against Justin Rose on Sunday.

Cantlay responded by making a 25-foot putt for a birdie on the par-4 2nd to go 1 up over Rose.

The report alleged that Cantlay is not wearing a U.S. team cap as a form of protest. Cantlay said on Saturday that there’s no truth to the report and simply the hat isn’t a good fit for him.

There was also some controversy over the way Cantlay’s caddie, Joe LaCava, celebrated a win in Saturday's fourballs.

“Stay out of his line, Joe,” was also heard from the gallery.

Europe leads 10½ to 5½ and needs to win only four points from the 12 singles matches to regain the cup.

Jon Rahm got Europe off to a strong start in Sunday's singles matches at the Ryder Cup.

The big Spaniard made a 17-foot birdie on the opening hole of his match against top-ranked Scottie Scheffler to go 1 up.

Scheffler missed a chance from 9 feet on No. 2 to even the match.

Patrick Cantlay was still hatless as he drove his opening tee shot right down the middle for his match against Justin Rose. But Cantlay then missed a short putt that would have won the hole.

Collin Morikawa also had no hat on for his match against Viktor Hovland.

Europe has history on its side as the Sunday singles matches begin in the Ryder Cup. No team has ever lost a five-point lead on the final day. Europe needs to win only four points from 12 matches to regain the Ryder Cup.

The first match is compelling enough — Scottie Scheffler against Jon Rahm.

Not only have they traded places as No. 1 in the world this year, this is a rematch from two years ago at Whistling Straits. Scheffler birdied the opening four holes in a 4-and-3 victory.

Scheffler is No. 1 in the world. The last No. 1 player to lose in singles was Rahm two years ago.

Also worth watching is Patrick Cantlay against Justin Rose.

Cantlay had the last word Saturday night. He birdied the last three holes to at least give the Americans some hope, and maybe some momentum. But it's a tall hill to climb.

