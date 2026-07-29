Lions coach Dan Campbell addresses Terrion Arnold's situation with the team on the eve of camp

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday he addressed the franchise's "unfortunate" decision to release Terrion Arnold with the team on the eve of training camp as the former cornerback is facing felony charges.

“You never want to let go of a player, especially somebody that you’ve been around for a while here and you drafted," Campbell said. “It’s unfortunate, but we made the move we thought was best for us.”

The Lions cut ties with Arnold last month, shortly after a Florida judge set Arnold's bail at $1 million on eight felony charges stemming from allegations he orchestrated the abduction and beating of three men.

A month after the 2025 season ended for the Lions, prosecutors in Florida say Arnold arranged for the men to be pistol-whipped after he wrongly suspected them of stealing $100,000 in cash and luxury goods from him.

In March, Campbell said the team believed Arnold was not involved in the alleged crime based on the information they had at that time.

“I feel like we’re going to be good here,” Campbell told reporters at the NFL's annual league meeting. “I’m going to trust what the kid said.”

Harvey Steinberg, an attorney for the 23-year-old Arnold, argued in court that prosecutors were “not even close” to showing that Arnold knew or directed what his associates would do.

Lions cornerback D.J. Reed said he is still supportive of his former teammate.

“He's a great human being, one of the better men, better teammates that I’ve met in the league,” said Reed, who is entering his ninth NFL season. “It’s an unfortunate situation, but he’s a great dude. A great human being. His energy is always positive. I reached out to him. He’s doing good.”

Detroit drafted Arnold with the No. 24 pick in 2024, when the NFL draft was held in the Motor City and the former Alabama star sported a big smile and a light salmon silk suit. He had two years left on his four-year rookie contract with the Lions.

Arnold had an uneven rookie season, making 15 starts without an interception. He picked off one pass last season while he was limited to eight games because of a concussion and shoulder injury.

Before the Lions released Arnold, the judge did not require him to wear an ankle monitor because it would have prevented him from taking the field for games and training.

The Lions, coming off a season that fell short of expectations, appeared to be preparing to potentially play without Arnold during offseason workouts because he was not on the field with the No. 1 defense.

Campbell insisted he is confident in the caliber of players the team has at cornerback.

Reed and Rock Ya-Sin are projected as starters while Roger McCreary will compete for playing time. The team is also hopeful Ennis Rakestraw can contribute after missing last season because of shoulder surgery and being limited to eight games as a rookie with hamstring and ankle injuries.

“We feel pretty good in that room with the competition between veterans and young guys,” Campbell said.

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