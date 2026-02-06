Lindsey Vonn ready for her first Olympic downhill training run to test injured left knee

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — Lindsey Vonn inspected the Olympic downhill course with other racers early Friday as she prepared to take part in the opening training session despite tearing the ACL in her left knee a week ago.

The 41-year-old Vonn is planning to compete at the Milan Cortina Games with a large brace covering her injured knee.

She had a partial titanium replacement inserted in her right knee in 2024 and then returned to ski racing last season after nearly six years of retirement. She crashed during the final World Cup downhill before the Olympics in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on Friday.

With Thursday’s opening training session canceled due to heavy snowfall, there are two sessions remaining — Friday and Saturday — before Sunday’s downhill race. Training was due to start at 11:30 a.m. (1030 GMT, 5:30 a.m. ET) and Vonn has the No. 10 bib.

Vonn holds the record of 12 World Cup wins in Cortina.

