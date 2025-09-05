Lightning halts Super Bowl Eagles' season opener against Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles had their season opener against the Dallas Cowboys suspended because of lightning in the area around Lincoln Financial Field late in the third quarter on Thursday night.

Behind two touchdown runs from Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, the Super Bowl champion Eagles led 24-20 with 4:44 left in the third quarter when the game was delayed.

The Eagles posted on the scoreboard that a severe warning had been issued by the National Weather Service that could produce severe conditions, including lightning and strong wind. The Eagles urged fans to leave the open seating areas and seek shelter in the concourse. The teams went to their locker rooms.

It was scheduled to resume at 11:30 p.m.

The Eagles unveiled their 2024 championship banner before the game. Then the real fireworks began, when defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected for spitting on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.

