Liberty and Aces chase history in Commissioner's Cup final, with a 2nd title at stake

NEW YORK — The New York Liberty or Las Vegas Aces will make history on Tuesday in the Commissioner's Cup championship as the winner will become the first franchise to win the in-season tournament twice.

There have been five different winners in the five years of the tournament. Las Vegas was victorious in 2022 and the Liberty beat the Aces the next season on the road.

Amazon Prime will broadcast the game and analyst Swin Cash feels that New York’s win over Las Vegas three years ago will help both sides.

“If I’m (Breanna Stewart), we went to Vegas and won it in Vegas, we can’t take this lightly,” she said. “They can do the same thing to us. If you’re a leader of the team I would be using that. I wouldn’t want someone coming on our home floor and be able to do that.”

New York will host the game on Tuesday, coming off a West Coast road trip that saw the team drop its last two games to Seattle and Golden State. The Liberty beat Las Vegas last Tuesday.

“The toughest part is that we fly cross-country (Monday) and have to play the next day,” Liberty star Breanna Stewart said after a loss to the Valkyries on Sunday. "But we’re very familiar with Vegas’ game, obviously knowing there’s gonna be some tweaks and changes to their scout and also ours.”

The Aces played in Chicago on Sunday afternoon.

The winning team will make $500,000 in prize money to be split amongst the players. Even with the increased salaries that WNBA players make, the average near $600,000 and the minimum at $270,000, the extra $30,000 they’ll make by winning the Cup still means something to the players.

"$30,000 is still $30,000,” Liberty forward Jonquel Jones said smiling.

The Liberty and Aces also are raising money for their chosen charities through the Commissioner's Cup. New York made $18,000 for the African American Policy Forum while Las Vegas earned $19,000 for the Public Education Foundation.

This is the second time that New York is hosting the championship game. The Liberty lost to Minnesota in 2024 with the game played at UBS Arena since Barclays Center wasn't available that night. This time it will be at the Liberty's normal home.

“That place is always rocking, they will have energy in the building,” Cash said.

Power poll rankings

Minnesota remained atop the power poll this week while Las Vegas fell to second after the two teams were tied last week. Golden State climbed three spots to third with New York and Atlanta next. Dallas, Indiana and Washington followed the Dream. Toronto was ninth with Phoenix 10th. Seattle jumped up to 11th with Los Angeles, Chicago, Portland and Connecticut rounding out the poll.

Marathon game

Washington and Portland matched the longest game in WNBA history when the Mystics won in four overtimes on Sunday. The Mystics also were part of the only other four OT game back in 2001. They won that one too.

Encore performance

Marina Mabrey will look to follow up her record-tying 53 point game on Sunday when the Toronto Tempo host the Dallas Wings. Mabrey matched the record held by A'ja Wilson and Liz Cambage when she had 53 points against Los Angeles last Thursday. She warmed up before the team played Phoenix on Saturday, but neck spasms caused her to miss the game.

Player of the week

Dominique Malonga of Seattle was the AP player of the week. She averaged 24.3 points, 11 rebounds and 2 blocks to help the Storm go 2-1. Olivia Miles of Minnesota, A'ja Wilson of Las Vegas and Gabby Williams of Golden State also received votes.

Game of the week

Minnesota at New York, Friday. Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve will try and become the all-time victories leader in WNBA history by breaking a tie with Mike Thibault at 379 wins. The Lynx have the best record in the WNBA at 15-4. New York has dropped four of its past five games.

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