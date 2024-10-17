Leonard won't play for Los Angeles Clippers to start the season while rehabbing knee, report says

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — Kawhi Leonard won't play for the Los Angeles Clippers to start the season because of ongoing rehabilitation from inflammation in his right knee, according to a report.

Citing unidentified sources, ESPN reported Thursday that Leonard will be sidelined indefinitely. He hasn't played during the preseason, which concludes Thursday night at home against Sacramento. The two-time Finals MVP also hasn't been involved in on-court contact during training camp.

The Clippers didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Leonard had said at the start of training camp that he would be in the starting lineup on opening night if his knee cooperated.

“I never plan to miss games, but it’s just about my body," he said late last month. "I’m a human being and we’re playing basketball.”

Leonard has been working to stabilize his knee to the point where he would be available for potential postseason play. He missed the final eight games of last season and was limited to two games in a first-round loss to Dallas in the playoffs.

“There’s some stuff we can do or try to do to make me last," Leonard said last month. "We’ll see what happens.”

The 33-year-old Leonard first experienced inflammation in his surgically repaired knee on March 31.

Leonard sat out the entire 2021-22 season with a torn ACL in his right knee. He has missed 179 of a possible 435 games since joining the Clippers in 2019.

The Clippers open the season on Oct. 23 against Phoenix in their new arena in Inglewood.

