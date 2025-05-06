Champions League semifinal between Inter and Barcelona heads to extra time after another 3-3 draw

MILAN — (AP) — Inter Milan has taken its Champions League semifinal against Barcelona to extra time after another rollercoaster 3-3 draw between the two sides on Tuesday.

Inter led 2-0 at halftime after Lautaro Martínez scored and earned a penalty, that was converted by Hakan Çalhanoğlu.

But Barcelona had been in that position before, having gone 2-0 down early in the first leg last week before securing a thrilling 3-3 draw.

And Eric García scored nine minutes after the break before Dani Olmo headed in the equalizer six minutes later.

Raphina appeared to have secured the win for Barcelona when he put the Spanish side ahead two minutes before full time but Francesco Acerbi astonishingly leveled in stoppage time.

The winner will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal in Munich on May 31. PSG beat Arsenal 1-0 in London last week in their first match.

