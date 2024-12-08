Lando Norris wins season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to seal constructors' title for McLaren

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Lando Norris ended McLaren's 26-year wait for the Formula 1 constructors' title as he won the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

There was drama at the start as champion Max Verstappen collided with Oscar Piastri's second-place McLaren at the first corner, sending both cars into a spin. With Piastri dropped to the back of the field, that meant McLaren's title hopes depended on race leader Norris.

Norris held on for the win with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. in second and Charles Leclerc surging up to third from 19th on the grid.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was fourth in his last race for Mercedes before joining Ferrari next year.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.