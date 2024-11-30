Lando Norris hands Oscar Piastri the win in Qatar F1 sprint, defying McLaren orders

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — Lando Norris ignored team orders as he handed his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri the win in the sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix on Saturday.

With McLaren eyeing its first Formula 1 constructors' title in 26 years and George Russell close behind for Mercedes, Norris was told by the team over the radio to "finish in this order," ahead of Piastri.

He chose to gift his teammate the win anyway, easing off to the right on the exit of the final corner and then swooping back across in front of Russell, who finished third.

“The team told me not to do it, but I thought I could get away with it and we did,” Norris said. "Honestly, I don’t mind. I’m not here to win sprint races. I’m here to win races and the championship, but that’s not gone to plan."

Norris was paying Piastri back for doing the same in the sprint race in Brazil when Norris was still fighting Max Verstappen for the drivers' title.

“I made my mind up in Brazil when it happened,” Norris said. “I needed to do something to give it back.”

Piastri said he hadn't expected Norris to take the risk.

“I was aware it could happen. I was a bit surprised that with George half a second (away) it did,” Piastri said. “It just shows off our teamwork and the lack of egos within the team.”

It continues a season where McLaren’s race tactics have often been a talking point, such as when Norris and Piastri swapped for the lead in Hungary after a lengthy and often-awkward radio exchange with the team.

On Saturday, Norris started on pole position and kept the lead at the start as Piastri squeezed past Russell for second. As Russell repeatedly attacked Piastri for second, Norris dropped back instead of building a lead. That put Piastri within one second of Norris, allowing the Australian to use the DRS overtaking aid for extra speed.

Russell said he'd found the McLaren teamwork “pretty infuriating” while stuck behind Piastri and also objected to what he saw as late moves from Piastri to defend the position.

McLaren increased its lead over Ferrari in the constructors’ championship to 30 points as Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. was fourth and Charles Leclerc fifth.

Teams can earn a maximum 88 more points from Sunday’s Grand Prix race in Qatar and next week’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Red Bull dropped to 67 points behind McLaren in the standings as Verstappen — crowned the drivers' champion for the fourth time last week in Las Vegas — finished eighth and his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez was last after a pit stop to change his car's nose.

Qualifying takes place later Saturday for Sunday's Grand Prix race.

