Lakers lose their preseason opener 103-81 to Suns with LeBron James, Luka Doncic sitting out

PALM DESERT, Calif. — Austin Reaves scored 20 points and Bronny James added eight while the Los Angeles Lakers lost their preseason opener 103-81 to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night with LeBron James and Luka Doncic sitting out.

James is progressing deliberately in his return from a minor nerve injury to begin his record 23rd NBA season, while Doncic is also ramping up with caution after his busy summer playing for Slovenia at EuroBasket.

Both superstars watched from courtside while the rest of the Lakers lost to the new-look Suns, who jumped to a 27-point lead in the third quarter.

Lakers coach JJ Redick said before the game that Doncic will play at some point in the preseason, and he is hopeful LeBron James also will get at least one preseason game. Redick wants one preseason game with what he called “a dress rehearsal” for the regular season with the Lakers’ full roster.

Bronny James hit a 3-pointer late in the third quarter for his only field goal. He went 1 for 7 on 3-point attempts.

Devin Booker scored 24 points and Dillon Brooks added 10 in his first game for Phoenix, which acquired the veteran agitator from Houston in the seven-team trade of Kevin Durant in July.

The Lakers opened their preseason in the same Coachella Valley arena where Bronny James first played alongside his famous father in Los Angeles' two preseason games here one year ago.

With 40-year-old LeBron watching from courtside this time, Bronny was in the Lakers' first substitution group, and he played nearly 23 minutes. Bronny, who turns 21 years old on Monday, didn't make a shot in the first half and occasionally got beat on defense, but he hit five free throws and worked to run the Lakers' offense.

Reaves led the Lakers' starters, which included newcomers Deandre Ayton and Jake LaRavia with Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt. Ayton had eight rebounds and just one point while taking only two shots in 18 minutes.

Grayson Allen added 13 points for Phoenix.

The Lakers' preseason continues Sunday against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.

