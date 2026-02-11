LA28 board backs Casey Wasserman after Epstein files stir scrutiny

LOS ANGELES — Casey Wasserman’s job as chairman of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics organizing committee is safe after the LA28 board’s executive committee met Wednesday to discuss his appearance in recently released government files on Jeffrey Epstein.

Wasserman has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein, but documents released by the Justice Department revealed that in 2003, he exchanged flirtatious emails with Ghislaine Maxwell, who, years later, would be accused of helping Epstein recruit and sexually abuse his victims.

LA28 says that with help from an outside legal firm, it conducted a review of Wasserman’s past interactions with Epstein and Maxwell, with Wasserman’s full cooperation.

“We found Mr. Wasserman’s relationship with Epstein and Maxwell did not go beyond what has already been publicly documented,” the board’s executive committee said in a statement.

“The Executive Committee of the Board has determined that based on these facts, as well as the strong leadership he has exhibited over the past ten years, Mr. Wasserman should continue to lead LA28 and deliver a safe and successful Games.”

