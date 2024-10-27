Kyler Murray rallies Cardinals to 28-27 win over Dolphins in Tua Tagovailoa's return

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Kyler Murray never lost confidence. Even with the Arizona Cardinals down by two scores in the fourth quarter, he knew he was capable of making the plays his team needed.

Murray drove the Cardinals into position for a game-winning field goal by Chad Ryland as time expired for the second straight week, and Arizona spoiled Tua Tagovailoa's return from a concussion, beating the Miami Dolphins 28-27 on Sunday.

“I like us,” Murray said. "I want the ball in my hands. I want the ball in our hands. With the guys that we have offensively, as long as we stay on schedule and we execute, I think we can be one of the best offenses in the league.”

Murray led two scoring drives in the fourth quarter to rally the Cardinals from a nine-point deficit. The first ended with a 2-yard touchdown run by James Conner that got Arizona within 27-25. The second was a methodical 13-play, 71-yard march that took the final 5:01 and ended with Ryland's 34-yard kick. A week earlier, Ryland was good from 32 yards on the last play to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 17-15.

The Cardinals (4-4) won consecutive games for the first time since Oct. 24, 2021, and they had a pair of 100-yard receivers for the first time since A.J. Green and Christian Kirk did it on Sept. 26, 2021. Rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. had 111 yards and a touchdown on six catches, and tight end Trey McBride led the Cardinals with nine catches for 124 yards.

“It feels great,” Harrison said. “It does feel great.”

Tagovailoa threw for 234 yards, and the Dolphins (2-5) had their best offensive performance of the season in his first start since he was diagnosed with the third known concussion of his career on Sept. 12 against Buffalo. He was designated to return on Monday after doctors deemed it safe for him to play. He cleared the concussion protocol Friday following an examination by an independent neurological consultant.

Tagovailoa was mostly sharp, completing 28 of 38 passes. He lost a fumble on the opening drive that Miami recovered, and a snap went over his head in the third quarter, resulting in a safety.

“I would say I felt like myself," Tagovailoa said. “I've been preparing for five weeks as if I were to play while I was on IR, so it felt normal coming out there.”

Tagovailoa’s first pass was a 16-yard completion to fullback Alec Ingold on Miami’s opening drive, which ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Raheem Mostert. The veteran also had a 6-yard TD run in the fourth.

Miami fans gave a loud ovation when Tagovailoa was introduced and chanted his name after the first scoring drive. But the biggest applause came after Tagovailoa scrambled for a first down in the third and slid to avoid taking a hit, something he didn’t do on the play when he was injured in Week 2.

“I think the biggest thing was he knew his teammates were going to give him a chance to play a pretty clean game,” coach Mike McDaniel said. “He had a good amount of clean pockets, and when he didn't, he was decisive and kept himself out of harm's way.”

Tyreek Hill caught six passes for 72 yards — his first game with at least 70 yards receiving since Week 1. De’Von Achane rushed for 97 yards and had 50 yards receiving with a 12-yard touchdown catch.

“He came back and got the offense going. That was a beautiful thing to see,” Hill said. “We scored some points today, so that’s a positive.”

It was the Dolphins' highest-scoring game of the season; their previous best was 20 points in Week 1.

Murray completed 26 of 36 passes for 307 yards, with a 6-yard touchdown to Michael Wilson and a 22-yard TD to Harrison. He had 19 yards rushing.

Murray showed off his elusiveness, avoiding Jalen Ramsey’s blitz on Arizona's first scoring drive to extend the play and eventually find Wilson open in the end zone. He hasn't been sacked since Week 5.

“They couldn't sack him,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said. “He extended plays a bunch, had a couple of free runners, couple (cover) zeros and got out of them. He's tough back there to get down.”

Harrison beat Ramsey and got a knee down in the end zone to get the Cardinals within 20-18 entering the fourth quarter. A 2-point conversion try failed.

The Dolphins led 13-7 at halftime but their top-ranked pass defense could not contain Murray and Harrison in the second half.

Harrison had catches of 16, 22 and 18 yards on Arizona’s final two scoring drives.

“I try to be someone we can count on to make plays,” Harrison said. “Any time it’s a two-minute drill or we need a big play. I do my best to get open and catch the ball.”

