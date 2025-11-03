Kyler Murray is inactive for Cardinals at Cowboys, delaying QB's return from foot injury

ARLINGTON, Texas — Kyler Murray was inactive for Arizona's game at the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, meaning coach Jonathan Gannon's suggestion that his starting quarterback could have a role behind Jacoby Brissett won't happen coming off the Cardinals' bye.

Murray was expected to return from a foot injury with a three-week break that included missing two games. The Cardinals changed course late in the week, after indications in practice that Brissett would get a third start.

Murray was listed as questionable after the 2019 No. 1 overall pick was a limited participant in practice all week.

Gannon said Saturday that Murray wouldn't start, but wanted to wait until closer to kickoff to see if there might be a way to get him on the field in a limited role.

A big part of Murray’s game is his scrambling ability, which makes a foot injury particularly problematic. He’s run for nearly 3,200 yards and 32 touchdowns over his seven-year NFL career.

Brissett has played well in Murray’s place, throwing for 599 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in two starts, but the Cardinals lost both games. They're on a five-game losing streak since starting the season 2-0. The fives losses were by a combined 13 points.

Murray is 9-0 at AT&T Stadium. He won high school championships there and a pair of Big 12 titles with Oklahoma. Murray beat the Cowboys twice with the Cardinals. One of his nine victories came as a backup with Texas A&M.

