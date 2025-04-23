Knicks star Jalen Brunson wins NBA's clutch player of the year award

Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks won the NBA’s clutch player of the year award on Wednesday.

Brunson got 70 of the 100 first-place votes. Denver’s Nikola Jokic was second and Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards was third.

Brunson averaged 5.6 points on 51.5% shooting in clutch time this season, with the Knicks going 17-11 in the games he played that met the criteria for the “clutch” designation.

Brunson was truly at his best in the final 30 seconds of those clutch games. He shot 11 for 17 — 64.7% — in those moments, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range.

