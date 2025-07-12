Kate, Princess of Wales, arrives at Wimbledon to present women's singles trophy

LONDON — (AP) — Kate, the Princess of Wales, arrived at the All England Club on Saturday and was set to present the trophy to the winner of the women's singles final at Wimbledon, after not attending the match last year while she was recovering from cancer.

The All England Club said Kate, the wife of Prince William, would sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final between eighth-seeded Iga Swiatek and No. 13 Amanda Anisimova. Kate was scheduled to then take part in the on-court trophy presentation.

Kate has been the patron of the All England Club since 2016 and has regularly attended the men's and women's finals. However, she was not there when Barbora Krejcikova defeated Jasmine Paolini for the women's title last year.

She did hand the trophy to Carlos Alcaraz after his victory over Novak Djokovic in the men's final, when she made only her second public appearance since announcing she was diagnosed with cancer.

She has been gradually returning to public duties since since announcing last fall that she had completed chemotherapy, and took part in welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron during his state visit to Britain this week. ___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.