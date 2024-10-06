Karl-Anthony Towns scores 10 points in abbreviated preseason debut with New York Knicks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Jalen Brunson thought twice about going 1-on-2 in transition, instead dribbled back outside and flipped the ball behind him to Karl-Anthony Towns, who made a 3-pointer with a defender in his face.

It's the type of two-man game the Knicks are hoping will elevate them to the next level and bring an NBA championship to New York for the first time since 1973.

It's the reason why the Knicks traded for the versatile Towns, a four-time NBA All-Star, last week. He can stretch opposing defense and open even more space for Brunson to operate in the lane and attack the hole.

Towns had 10 points on 2-for-7 shooting and four rebounds in 15 minutes in his preseason debut with his new team Sunday night as the Knicks held on to beat the Charlotte Hornets 111-109. Brunson had 12 points on 5-for-11 shooting and three assists.

Both only played the first half, which ended in a 61-61 tie.

Miles McBride led the Knicks with 22 points.

Towns looked out of synch at times in the offense early on but proceeded to get more comfortable as the first half wore on. He struggled from deep, missing his other four 3-point attempts and half of his points came from the free-throw line.

The 7-foot center was acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves last week in a three-team trade that included the Hornets.

The Knicks gave up three-time All-Star Julius Randle and guard Donte DiVincenzo, while reacquiring Keita Bates-Diop and also receiving a first-round pick. The Hornets received Charlie Brown, DaQuan Jeffries and Duane Washington Jr. and two second-round picks, along with the draft rights to center James Nnaji.

Towns has averaged 22.9 points and 10.8 rebounds while shooting 39.8% from 3-point range during his nine seasons in the league.

