Kai Trump follows opening 83 with 75 to finish distant last in LPGA Tour debut

BELLEAIR, Fla. — Kai Trump improved her score by eight strokes Friday in the second round of The Annika, following a 13-under 83 with a 75.

President Donald Trump’s granddaughter still finished last in the 108-player field at Pelican Golf Club, six strokes behind the nearest competitor.

“For the first day I was definitely really nervous,” she said. “I think the nerves just got to me. When I went out there today I felt very calm and peaceful to be honest with you. That’s why I played better.”

In breezy conditions Friday morning, the high school senior had four birdies, four bogeys, a double bogey and a triple bogey. On Thursday afternoon, she bogeyed the first four and finished the birdie-less round with nine bogeys and two double bogeys.

The University of Miami recruit played on a sponsor exemption. She's the daughter of Donald Trump Jr.

“I did everything I could possibly have done for this tournament, so I think if you prepare right the nerves can — I mean, they’re always going to be there, right? They can be a little softened."

Linn Grant and Grace Kim were tied for the lead at 9 under.

