Judge homers twice to reach 30, Chisholm has 4 RBIs, Stroman wins in return as Yanks beat A's 12-5

NEW YORK — (AP) — Aaron Judge homered twice to reach 30 for the sixth time and Jazz Chisholm Jr. also drove in four runs as Marcus Stroman won in his first start for the New York Yankees since April, a 12-5 romp over the Athletics on Sunday.

Judge hit two-run homers in the fourth inning off Luis Severino and in the seventh against fellow Fresno, California-area native Tyler Ferguson for his 44th multi-homer game. Cody Bellinger added a three-run drive for the Yankees, who took two of three from the A's for only their second series win in 2 1/2 weeks.

Severino (2-9) was chased with a 7-0 deficit in his Yankee Stadium return, hurt by a leaky defense. He has given up 15 runs in two starts against New York this year.

Chisholm put the Yankees ahead in the second with his third homer in four games and boosted the lead with 4-0 with a bases-loaded triple in a four-run third. Chisholm is hitting .318 with six homers, 18 RBIs and four stolen bases since returning from strained right oblique on June 3. He appeared to hurt his right hand while trying to check a swing in the sixth but stayed in the game.

Stroman (1-1), who had been sidelined by left knee inflammation, won for the first time since last Aug. 30. He allowed three hits, including Willie MacIver's fifth-inning homer.

Severino, a two-time All-Star for the Yankees from 2015-23, allowed seven runs — six earned — five hits, three walks, two hitter batters, a wild pitch and two home runs.

Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe was ejected for the first time after an inning-ending strikeout in the eighth, by first base umpire Chad Fairchild.

Third baseman Max Muncy couldn’t see Bellinger’s pop that fell in left for a hit in the first, and right fielder Lawrence Butler and second baseman Luis Urías knocked gloves on Trent Grisham’s third-inning fly. Center fielder Denzel Clarke didn’t cut off Chisholm’s third-inning hit, turning a double into a triple. Butler allowed Bellinger’s fourth-inning drive to sail just over his glove off the right-field wall and McIver, the catcher, dropped a sixth-inning foul pop.

Severino is 0-7 with a 6.79 ERA at home and 2-2 with a 3.23 ERA on the road.

Athletics: LHP Jacob Lopez (2-4, 3.56) starts Monday night's series opener at Tampa Bay, which goes with RHP Drew Rasmussen (7-5, 2.45).

Yankees : LHP Carlos Rodón (9-5, 2.92) starts Monday's series opener at Toronto against RHP Max Scherzer (0-0, 5.63).

