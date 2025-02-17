Judge disagrees with Soto's conclusion that Mets have better chance for titles than Yankees

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Aaron Judge naturally takes issue with Juan Soto's conclusion that the New York Mets have a better chance to win World Series titles than the Yankees.

Soto left the Yankees as a free agent in December for a record $765 million, 15-year contract with the Mets, turning down the Yankees' $760 million, 16-year offer.

“That’s his opinion. He can say what he wants. I definitely disagree with him,” Judge, the Yankees captain, said Monday after his team's first full-squad workout this year. “He’s going to be in a great spot. It’s going to be great having him in the town. We’re going to be battling back and forth for quite a few years.”

Judge hit third last year behind Soto and called him “one of a kind” and “a special player." Because Soto changed his phone number, Judge wasn't able to contact Soto until after the decision.

“I wasn’t too surprised by it. I think that’s where he wanted to be. I think that’s where is best for him and his family,” Judge said. “He got a pretty nice deal over there. I mean, you can’t say no to that. But I’m happy for you.”

Judge, who turns 33 on April 26, won his second AL MVP award in three years after leading the major leagues last season with 58 homers, 144 RBIs and 133 walks. He hit .322 as the Yankees reached the World Series for the first time since 2009, only to lose to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.

“Getting to the dance and then losing out on it definitely is a lot worse than not even getting in,” Judge said. “So guys are motivated. Guys are ready to go.”

Judge dropped Tommy Edman's routine fly to center in World Series Game 5 for his first error of the year as the Yankees blew a 5-0 lead and were eliminated with a 7-6 loss. Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly said his team had anticipated Yankees' defensive mistakes.

“We heard that, but there’s nothing you can do besides you have to beat them,” Judge said. “They won. They can say whatever they want. So if you don’t like it, you got to play better.”

Judge is likely to play primarily in right field following the acquisition of Cody Bellinger in an offseason trade with the Chicago Cubs. Judge was mostly in center last year.

Oh, baby — Judge has extra motivation

Judge’s wife, Samantha Bracksieck, gave birth to the couple's first child, Nora Rose Judge, on Jan. 27.

“Having the chance to have her grow up and watch me do what I love, if there’s any way I can inspire her through playing this game to do something special, that’s that’s going to be pretty cool,” Judge said.

“I’m getting older,” he added. “I don’t want to be the old man here in a couple of years, so I got to stay on top of my game. So she’s definitely going to motivate me, definitely keep me on my toes. and it’s going to be a fun couple of years, that’s for sure.”

Jasson Domínguez finds himself between Judge and Bellinger

Jasson Domínguez arrived to find his locker between Judge’s and Bellinger’s.

“I was kind of surprised,” the 22-year-old rookie said. “But I think it’s a good thing to be in that group and be able to learn from them.”

Domínguez struggled during 13 left field appearances with the Yankees when he returned late last season from Tommy John surgery. Before reporting to major league camp, he had been working on left field defensive routes at the minor league complex.

“The pressure is there, but I feel like it's a good thing to have," Domínguez said. “It's motivation to get better, to be the player that everyone expects me to be.”

A switch-hitter, Domínguez batted .109 right-handed (2 for 19) and .216 left-handed (8 for 37) with the Yankees last season. He homered against left-hander Carlos Rodón in batting practice on Monday.

“He’s really young and he’s not real experienced,” manager Aaron Boone said. “Over time I think he’s going to be a real factor from both sides of the plate.”

