Jordan Addison's late touchdown gives Vikings 21-17 win over Browns in London

LONDON — Vikings receiver Jordan Addison caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz with 25 seconds left to give Minnesota a 21-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

The 10-play, 80-yard drive gave the Vikings (3-2) a much-needed win on their historic international road trip, which started with a 24-21 loss to the Steelers in Dublin last week.

The Vikings improved to 5-0 all time in London.

It also spoiled Dillon Gabriel's first NFL start, as the Browns rookie put his team (1-4) in position to win by throwing two touchdown passes. Fellow rookie Quinshon Judkins rushed for 110 yards on 23 carries.

Wentz shook off a shoulder injury that briefly sent him to the locker room and led two scoring drives in the second half after the Vikings trailed 10-7 at halftime. The veteran finished 25 of 34 for 236 yards and the touchdown pass.

Addison, who didn't play in the first quarter because he missed a walk-through according to coach Kevin O'Connell, had five receptions for 41 yards to complement Justin Jefferson's big game: 123 yards on seven receptions.

Jordan Mason's 3-yard touchdown run gave the Vikings a 14-10 lead, capping eight-play, 71-yard drive in the third quarter.

Gabriel responded with a 13-play, 69-yard drive and a 9-yard touchdown pass to tight end David Njoku on third-and-goal, for a 17-14 Browns lead. Njoku hurdled linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. on an earlier reception. He finished with six receptions for 67 yards.

Trying to tie the game at 17, Vikings kicker Will Reichard had his first miss of the season when he sent a 51-yard attempt wide right early in the fourth quarter.

Gabriel, who was selected as the starter this week over veteran Joe Flacco, completed 19 of 33 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns.

Trick play

The Vikings used some trickery to pull even at 7-7.

Running back Cam Akers took a direct snap, tucked the ball to run right before passing to a wide-open Josh Oliver — typically a blocking tight end — for a 32-yard touchdown reception. It was the first career NFL pass attempt for Akers, who was a high school quarterback.

Mason's fumble led to seven points for the Browns. Cleveland's Alex Wright punched the ball out and the Browns recovered it on the Minnesota 47.

Judkins then rumbled right for 32 yards and then 9 more on another carry. On second-and-goal from the 1, Gabriel faked a handoff to Judkins and threw left to fellow rookie Harold Fannin Jr.

Injuries

Vikings: Wentz went to the locker room before halftime after taking a hit on his left shoulder form linebacker Carson Schwesinger. With 3 seconds left in the first half, backup quarterback Max Brosmer took a knee on his only snap. ... Mason was slow to get up after a reception late in the third quarter.

Sights & sounds

A couple of Bernie Kosar Browns No. 19 jerseys were spotted in the crowd ... “Ted Lasso” actor Jason Sudeikis was in attendance. Up next Vikings: A bye next week before they host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7. Browns: At the Pittsburgh Steelers next week ___ AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

