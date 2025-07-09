João Pedro doesn't celebrate goals for Chelsea, saying former team `gave everything to me'

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — (AP) — João Pedro had just scored on a 20-yard curling shot in his first start for Chelsea, putting his team ahead in a Club World Cup semifinal less than a week after signing with the London power. He took two steps to start to celebrate and then he stopped.

He clasped his hands.

He muted his joy.

He would not exhibit excessive exuberance against the team that developed him from a boy into a professional.

"When I was young, I didn't have nothing. They gave everything to me," he said after his two goals lifted Chelsea over Fluminense 2-0 on Tuesday and into the Club World Cup final against Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain.

João Pedro scored in the 18th and 56th minutes, both with his right foot, the first from just outside the penalty area and the second when he cut inside about 15 yards from goal.

At 23, he is with a major club after starting in the Fluminense academy when he was 10 or 11, moving to Watford at 18 and then to Brighton when he was 21. He debuted with Brazil's national team in November 2023, but like many of his nation's top stars could make far greater money outside his country.

“It doesn’t make sense for Brazil to try to compete with European clubs in terms of finances,” Fluminense coach Renato Gaúcho said through a translator. “Brazilian clubs trade players and sell them to Europe so they can survive, and that’s been true even since I was a player.”

Top English clubs benefit from the Premier League's worldwide popularity and broadcast rights fees, and they join with their Spanish, German, Italian and French counterparts in the financial success of deep Champions League runs.

João Pedro joined Chelsea from Brighton on July 2, signing with a six-time English titlist and two-time Champions League winner, a club one victory from its second world championship. In the glow of his success, he wasn't going to forget where he came from.

“They showed me to the world," he said. "If I’m here, it’s because they believed in me, so I’m very grateful.”

Chelsea signed him last Wednesday after he scored 19 goals in 58 Premier League matches for Brighton, and he debuted two days later as a 54th-minute substitute in the 2-1 quarterfinal victory over Palmeiras.

Roberto De Zerbi, Brighton's former manager and now Marseille's coach, had recommended João Pedro to Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca.

“The reason why we brought him is because this season we faced many teams with low block(s) and his quality is very good against this kind of team," Maresca said.

Chelsea striker Liam Delap was suspended for yellow-card accumulation, and Maresca inserted João Pedro. While most of Chelsea's roster has been training and playing almost continuously since last summer, João Pedro had not appeared in a game since April 19, a benefit in MetLife Stadium's stifling heat and humidity.

“He was on holiday,” Maresca said, “so probably is a bit more fresh compared to the rest.”

