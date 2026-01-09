Jon-Eric Sullivan finalizing deal to become Miami Dolphins GM, AP source says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Jon-Eric Sullivan is finalizing a deal to join the Dolphins as their general manager, making the former Green Bay Packers executive the first key piece in Miami's organizational reboot, a person with knowledge of the hiring told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not made an announcement.

Sullivan, the Packers' vice president of player personnel, completed an in-person interview this week with the Dolphins, who were expected to move swiftly in hiring a new general manager after parting ways with longtime GM Chris Grier during the season.

ESPN first reported the deal.

Sullivan's first task will be finding a new head coach after Mike McDaniel was fired Thursday after four seasons following a 7-10 campaign in which the Dolphins missed the playoffs for the second straight year.

Sullivan spent 22 seasons with Green Bay Packers, beginning as a scouting intern in 2003 before earning a full-time position with the team’s football operations department in 2004. In 2022, he was named vice president of player personnel, with the Packers making the playoffs in three of the last four seasons.

