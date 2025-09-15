J.J. McCarthy's rough home debut: What went wrong for the Vikings?

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Trailing by nine and facing third-and-1 deep in their own end early in the fourth quarter, the Vikings put their trust in quarterback J.J. McCarthy. However, his deep pass down the left sideline sailed five yards beyond an open Jalen Nailor’s grasp and the Vikings were forced to punt.

It was one miscue on a night filled with them for McCarthy and the Vikings, who in two games have ridden the highs and lows of having a first-year starter at quarterback.

One week after leading a fourth-quarter comeback in Chicago that earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, McCarthy struggled mightily in his first game in front of Vikings fans. McCarthy completed 11 of 21 passes for 158 yards, was sacked six times and committed three turnovers in the Vikings' 22-6 loss to the Falcons on Sunday night.

“This is unfortunate, but I know we have a great ... culture (in the) locker room and that we’re going to respond from this,” McCarthy said. “We’re going to learn and get better and bounce back next week.”

Playing most of the game without two of their starting offensive linemen, the Vikings' offense looked disjointed all night. They rushed for just 78 yards, allowed regular pressure on McCarthy and couldn’t make a big play when it mattered most.

For instance, the only time they got the ball into the red zone came early in the second quarter. McCarthy and Nailor hooked up for 17 yards to get the ball down to the Atlanta 2-yard line. But then a fumble, a delay of game penalty and a sack derailed any hopes of finding the end zone.

“That right there in a nutshell is what the night kind of was,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said. “And there’s nobody that’s going to fix those things besides our coaches and players.”

Atlanta led 12-6 through three quarters, but Vikings fans had to be hoping for more fourth-quarter magic from McCarthy when Minnesota took over at midfield with 15 minutes left. But on the first play of the quarter, McCarthy was sacked by Zach Harrison and fumbled the ball. The Falcons recovered, added a field goal to make it a two-score game and never looked back.

McCarthy also threw two interceptions and missed a handful of open receivers in big moments, including the deep shot to Nailor on third-and-1 on the first possession after his fumble. But O’Connell saw more good than bad in McCarthy’s performance.

“It’s going to be easy to try to put the microscope on J.J., and there’s certainly some plays, some throws, some things that I’m sure he would love to (have back),” O’Connell said. “But when we did move it, I thought he made some throws and I thought he showed his athleticism.”

Just 22 years old, McCarthy has been lauded for his maturity, which showed up after three rough quarters in his debut against the Bears. Now he’s got another chance to demonstrate how he responds to adversity, both as a quarterback and as a team leader.

“It’s an all-11 thing, and it starts with me first,” McCarthy said. “This is a long season. Everyone’s telling me this is a journey and I believe them wholeheartedly.”

One veteran teammate said he’s got full confidence that McCarthy will learn and improve quickly.

“He’s built for that,” wide receiver Adam Thielen said. “I think that’s why they fell in love with him in the draft process and why we all are so confident in him — because he’s legitimately built for that. So it’s going to be a process as a team, like it is every year.”

