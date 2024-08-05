Jim Harbaugh: 'I do not apologize;' Coach again denies knowing about Michigan sign-stealing scheme

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — (AP) — Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh on Monday said he has no reason to apologize as he continued to deny having any knowledge of the impermissible-scouting operation that triggered an NCAA investigation of his Michigan program during its championship run last year.

“Never lie. Never cheat. Never steal. I was raised with that lesson. I have raised my family on that lesson. I have preached that lesson to the teams I’ve coached. No one’s perfect. If you stumble, you apologize and you make it right," Harbaugh said after practice. “Today, I do not apologize. I did not participate. I was not aware nor complicit in those said allegations. So for me, it’s back to work and attacking with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind."

Harbaugh left the Wolverines on Jan. 24 to become coach of Los Angeles, two weeks after he led his alma mater to its first national title since 1997.

Harbaugh could face Level 1 NCAA violations — the most serious the association can levy to an individual — as part of an investigation into impermissible scouting and sign-stealing.

Michigan is expected to receive a notice of allegations from the NCAA soon.

A draft of the notice includes accusations of rules violations by Harbaugh and other staff members, including Sherrone Moore, who was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach, three people briefed on the document told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the notice was confidential.

Connor Stalions, a former low-level recruiting staffer, is accused of running an off-campus, advanced-scouting scheme for more than two years at Michigan. Stalions sent people to the games of Michigan's opponents to digitally record play signals to be used to steal signs during games. Advanced scouting and recording signs is against NCAA rules.

Harbaugh was suspended twice for a total of six games last season, first at the start of the season for an unrelated NCAA investigation into recruiting violations. Michigan resolved its portion of that case in April and was placed on three years' probation.

The Big Ten suspended Harbaugh for the final three games of the 2023 regular season to punish Michigan for violating the conference’s sportsmanship policy after its own investigation of the sign-stealing scheme.

The sign-stealing case is still likely months — at least — from being resolved. NCAA policy gives schools 90 days to respond to a notice of allegations. After a response, the school would be scheduled for a hearing in front of the NCAA’s committee on infractions, though a negotiated resolution would still be possible.

