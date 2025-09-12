Jets' Sauce Gardner set to play vs. Bills after being limited earlier in the week by groin injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — (AP) — New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was removed from the team's injury report Friday and should play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills after a groin issue limited him for one practice.

Gardner was hurt Thursday, when he was first listed as a limited participant. He was listed without any injury designation on Friday, meaning he was a full participant and received no treatment.

“I'm straight,” Gardner told The Associated Press in the locker room after practice. “I'll be good to go.”

Coach Aaron Glenn was optimistic about Gardner's chances of playing, saying before practice: “I think he'll be OK.”

It was good news for the Jets, whose defense would've taken a huge hit if Gardner couldn't play because of a setback or was compromised by the injury against Josh Allen and the Bills' high-scoring offense.

Gardner, the NFL's highest-paid cornerback after receiving a four-year, $120.4 million contract extension in July, is coming off a strong opening-game performance against Pittsburgh. He was lined up against DK Metcalf on 30 of 34 pass plays by the Steelers and allowed only one 11-yard catch by Pittsburgh's top receiver.

Gardner, a two-time All-Pro selection, is lining up against teams’ No. 1 receivers and following them in motion — a departure from his first two seasons when he played in mostly a zone scheme under the previous regime.

Against the Bills, Gardner will likely cover Keon Coleman for a good chunk of the game. Coleman had seven catches for 100 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown reception, in the fourth quarter of the Bills' comeback win against Baltimore last Sunday.

The news wasn't as good for a few other players, including No. 2 wide receiver Josh Reynolds, who was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Running back/kick returner Kene Nwangwu (hamstring) and defensive tackle Jay Tufele (illness) will also sit out Sunday.

Reynolds’ absence clouds the Jets' wide receiver situation a bit at the No. 2 spot behind Garrett Wilson. New York could use a mix of Tyler Johnson, rookie Arian Smith or perhaps Allen Lazard, who was inactive for the opener because Glenn said he was still catching up after missing some time in training camp.

“I can’t say he’s totally caught up,” Glenn said. “But he’s at a pace where he can go out there and play. We’ll see how this whole thing shakes out.”

With Nwangwu out, newly acquired Isaiah Williams — signed off Cincinnati's practice squad — could be in the mix to return kickoffs. Smith and Isaiah Davis also could be options, as well as current practice squad members Jamaal Pritchett and Keilan Robinson.

Rookie tight end Mason Taylor (ankle) and nickel cornerback Michael Carter II (shoulder) were listed as questionable, but were full participants at practice.

