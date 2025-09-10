Jets cutting wide receiver Xavier Gipson after costly fumble in opener, AP source says

The New York Jets are releasing wide receiver Xavier Gipson after his costly fumble on a kickoff return in the season-opening loss to Pittsburgh, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Gipson, in his second season with the Jets, was returning a kickoff in place of the injured Kene Nwangwu on Sunday when he had the momentum-changing mistake in New York's 34-32 loss. After the Steelers scored to make it a two-point game early in the fourth quarter, Gipson fumbled on the ensuing kickoff, Pittsburgh recovered and the Steelers took the lead two plays later on Aaron Rodgers’ second TD throw in a 50-second span.

After the game, coach Aaron Glenn bemoaned the team's turnovers and declared: "You will not be on the field with this team if you're going to cause us to lose games, if you're going to cause issues like that."

He backed that up Wednesday by cutting Gipson, a move that was first reported by the New York Post. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team didn't announce the move. Glenn's regular news conference was scheduled for later Wednesday morning.

