Jets and QB Justin Fields agree to a 2-year, $40 million deal, AP source says

Justin Fields was passed over by the New York Jets four years ago in the NFL draft. Now he's expected to be their No. 1 quarterback.

Fields and the Jets agreed Monday to a two-year contract worth $40 million, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

Fields likely steps in ahead of veteran backup Tyrod Taylor as New York's starter in place of Aaron Rodgers after the Jets announced last month they are moving forward without the four-time NFL MVP after two seasons. Rodgers, who hasn't announced whether he'll play a 21st NFL season, is expected to be released.

The deal for Fields includes $30 million guaranteed, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement wasn't announced by the team. NFL Network first reported the deal between Fields and the Jets.

The 26-year-old Fields spent last season with Pittsburgh after playing his first three NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears, who drafted him in the first round — the 11th overall pick — in 2021 out of Ohio State.

The Jets had the No. 2 overall pick that year and selected quarterback Zach Wilson, who failed to live up to expectations and was traded to Denver last year.

New York now will hope that Fields can revive his career with the Jets, who have a new regime in head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey. Fields will be reunited with wide receiver Garrett Wilson, his former college teammate, in an offense that also includes running backs Breece Hall and Braelon Allen.

Fields has passed for 7,780 yards and 45 touchdowns with 31 interceptions in 50 games, including 44 starts in four seasons. He has rushed for 2,509 yards and 19 scores.

The agreement with Fields came a day after the Jets reached terms with linebacker Jamien Sherwood on a three-year deal worth $45 million that includes $30 million guaranteed, keeping one of their defensive leaders on the roster.

Fields had an inconsistent start to his NFL career with the Bears, throwing 40 TD passes along with 30 interceptions in 38 starts over three seasons. Chicago had the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft, and rather than stick with Fields they focused on replacing him under center.

Fields was then traded to Pittsburgh for a sixth-round pick in this year's draft and the Bears selected Caleb Williams to be their new franchise quarterback.

Fields was expected to be the Steelers' backup to Russell Wilson last season, but Wilson strained a calf and Fields started the first six games. He helped Pittsburgh to a 4-2 start with five TD passes and five TD runs and just one INT before giving way to Wilson, who recovered from his injury and helped the Steelers reach the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Fields threw just one more pass the rest of the season.

With new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, the Jets will try to balance Fields' arm strength with his athleticism and ability to make plays with his legs.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

