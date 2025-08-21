Jaylen Brown's father arrested in Las Vegas in parking lot stabbing incident

BOSTON — (AP) — The father of Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown was arrested in Las Vegas and charged with attempted murder after reportedly stabbing another man in a parking lot.

According to TMZ, Quenton Marselles Brown admitted dinging the victim’s car with his door when he got out of his Lincoln Navigator. An argument ensued and Brown stabbed the victim in the back and stomach, the website reported.

Court documents listed Brown as an inmate in the Clark County Detention Center on attempted murder charges. A person with knowledge of the incident, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss it, confirmed that the man arrested is Jaylen Brown’s father.

The Associated Press requested the police report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department but was told it wasn’t immediately available.

The Celtics declined to comment.

___

AP Sports Writer Mark Anderson contributed to this story from Las Vegas.

